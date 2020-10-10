Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HUMRF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Pure Gold Mining
Featured Article: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.