Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HUMRF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

About Pure Gold Mining

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.