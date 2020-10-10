Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Argus lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.17.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $234.01 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $248.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Public Storage by 61.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 14.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 61.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

