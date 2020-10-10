Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $74.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

PRU stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

