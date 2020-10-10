Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.