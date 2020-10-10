Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti raised their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $955.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $281,900. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after acquiring an additional 836,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.