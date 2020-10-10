Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PRI opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,692.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Primerica by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

