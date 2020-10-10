PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $142.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.

PPG stock opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

