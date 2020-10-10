PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.90-1.94 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.