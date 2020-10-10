PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PowerFleet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PowerFleet by 894.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its position in PowerFleet by 61.7% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

