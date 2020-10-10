Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Longbow Research raised Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of PII stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,394 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.