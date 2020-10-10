Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from consistent strategic partnerships and digital initiatives. Also, its collaboration with iFit bodes well. Markedly, the company is witnessing solid traffic in its digital platform from both existing and non-existing members, particularly for iFit content. Although the company has implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social distancing protocols upon reopening, traffic has been declining consistently owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Also, memberships have declined due to the same. Owing to the uncertainty and significant business impacts caused by COVID-19, the company has also withdrawn its previously issued guidance for 2020. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

