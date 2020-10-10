Piper Sandler Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $373.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $351.00 to $373.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.94.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $341.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.42 and its 200 day moving average is $290.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,244,000 after acquiring an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,893 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

