Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:APG opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Grunau purchased 70,000 shares of Phoenix Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,444,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phoenix Tree (APG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.