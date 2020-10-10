Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Lowered to $27.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

PSXP opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

