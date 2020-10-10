Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.88.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

