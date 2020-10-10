Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHAT. BidaskClub upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PHAT opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 62,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.