Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.05.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of $423.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$3.93.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$73.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.1376955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$306,730.40.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

