PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.60 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PDSB. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

