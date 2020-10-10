Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,814 shares of company stock valued at $46,030,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

