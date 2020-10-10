Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,814 shares of company stock valued at $46,030,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
