Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

