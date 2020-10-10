Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ormat continues to invest vigorously, to effectively boost its manufacturing capacity. To reap the benefits of the growing solar market place, the company has been taking significant initiatives. It is developing a 20MWac solar PV project on the Wister site in California. Ormat plans to install a solar PV system and sell the electricity under a PPA with San Diego Gas & Electric Engineering. The company expects the project to be completed in the second half of 2021. However, the company does not hold a very strong solvency position. It raised approximately $130 million of new corporate debt from existing lenders. Ormat may face further decline in energy storage facilities revenues on account of the COVID-19 impact. Further, travel restrictions have been affecting the company’s sales. In the past year, it has underperformed the industry.”

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NYSE:ORA opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zvi Krieger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Insiders bought a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 62.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 205,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 79,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

