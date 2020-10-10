Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $916.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 241,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.