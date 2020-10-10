Oppenheimer Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $405.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.71.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $366.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $368.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $31,568,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,000 shares of company stock worth $107,323,530. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.