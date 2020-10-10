Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONCY. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 284,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

