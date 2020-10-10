Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 61.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.