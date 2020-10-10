Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $755,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Olin by 45.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

