OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $34.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

OGE stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

