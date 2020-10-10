Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ODP Corporation have declined and underperformed the industry so far in the year. The stock came under pressure following the company’s dismal second-quarter 2020 results. Both the top and the bottom lines not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined year over year. We note that reduced sales in the BSD and CompuCom Division owing to the coronavirus pandemic, combined with lower sales in the Retail Division due to lower volume and fewer retail stores in service hurt the company’s top line. In spite of improving monthly trends in the quarter, management cautioned that business disruption caused by the ongoing crisis may continue to impact BSD sales in the second half of 2020. The company’s several B2B customers have either paused operations or temporarily transitioned into a remote work environment.”

ODP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Office Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

