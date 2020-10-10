NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised NYSE:SLQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.45.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. NYSE:SLQT has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -122.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NYSE:SLQT (SLQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.