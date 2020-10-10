NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $605.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $605.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $519.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $550.51 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.