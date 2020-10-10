NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $650.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $565.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $519.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $550.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

