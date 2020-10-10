NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

NVEE stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $785.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Catherine Conner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.