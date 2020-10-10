Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

