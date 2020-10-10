Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Novus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.10.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned about 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.
Novus Therapeutics Company Profile
Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.