Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Novus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.10.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned about 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

