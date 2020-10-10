NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $810,158.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,537 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

