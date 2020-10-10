Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $246.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $224.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

