Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 151,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 612,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
