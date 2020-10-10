Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 151,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 612,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

