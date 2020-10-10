Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $368.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Co by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 8.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

