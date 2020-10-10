Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nikola from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $50.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NKLA opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.23.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

