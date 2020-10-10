NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEE. Argus boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.69.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $302.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

Shares of NextEra Energy are scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,875,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.