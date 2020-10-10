NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NREF stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1,886.78, a current ratio of 1,886.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
Read More: Equity Income
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.