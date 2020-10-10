NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NREF stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1,886.78, a current ratio of 1,886.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

