New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. Notably, the company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet puts it in better position to tide over the pandemic. This is evident from the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom-line improved year-over-year. The company registered higher digital-only subscriptions during the quarter. Total subscription revenues are expected to increase about 10% during the third quarter. However, we note that both print and digital advertising revenues showcased a decline. Looking into the third quarter, management anticipates a sharp fall in advertising revenues owing to the coronavirus pandemic.”

NYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYT opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. New York Times has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $656,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,067 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in New York Times by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in New York Times by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

