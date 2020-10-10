Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.53. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

