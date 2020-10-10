NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

NRBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

