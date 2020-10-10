NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $112.60 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.60 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. NetEase has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

