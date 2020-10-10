Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.81.

NYSE EFX opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

