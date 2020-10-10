Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $225.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Shares of MYOK opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

