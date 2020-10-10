MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded MSG Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

