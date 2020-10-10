Morgan Stanley Trims Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Target Price to $142.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.