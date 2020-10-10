Morgan Stanley Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $51.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America cut their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered The Charles Schwab from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.21.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,757,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 324,237 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

